Man killed after being ejected from motorcycle during crash in Joliet, Illinois

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was killed Thursday evening after he was ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Joliet.

Officers responded to the area of West Jefferson Street and Reedwood Drive just before 6 p.m. for a report of a traffic crash with injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the man, a Joliet resident, was driving a Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle eastbound on West Jefferson Street approaching Reedwood Drive when he collided with a Nissan Rogue driven by a 19-year-old Romeoville woman turning westbound on West Jefferson Street from northbound Reedwood Drive.

The collision ejected the motorcyclist from the bike. Police said the speed of the motorcycle may have played a factor in this crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where he died. The driver of the Nissan was not hurt.

The roadway was closed for several hours as traffic crash investigators reconstructed the scene. The Will County Coroner's Office will determine the identification of the victim and manner of death.

This investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3110.