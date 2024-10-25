Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed after being ejected from motorcycle during crash in Joliet, Illinois

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was killed Thursday evening after he was ejected from his motorcycle during a crash in Joliet.

Officers responded to the area of West Jefferson Street and Reedwood Drive just before 6 p.m. for a report of a traffic crash with injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the man, a Joliet resident, was driving a Suzuki GSXR 1000 motorcycle eastbound on West Jefferson Street approaching Reedwood Drive when he collided with a Nissan Rogue driven by a 19-year-old Romeoville woman turning westbound on West Jefferson Street from northbound Reedwood Drive.

The collision ejected the motorcyclist from the bike. Police said the speed of the motorcycle may have played a factor in this crash.  

The motorcyclist was taken to St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, where he died. The driver of the Nissan was not hurt.

The roadway was closed for several hours as traffic crash investigators reconstructed the scene. The Will County Coroner's Office will determine the identification of the victim and manner of death.

This investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with video footage or information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3110.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.