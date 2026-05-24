Man killed, 3 others injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A 20-year-old man was killed, and at least three other people were injured, in a rollover crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday.

At 12:57 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for a crash involving two vehicles on the southbound Dan Ryan near 91st Street.

One car was left in the grass alongside the highway near an overpass, the other farther back.

State police did not indicate how the crash happened.

A 20-year-old man was killed in the crash. He was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office as Jairo Uriostegui.

Three other people were taken to hospitals in unspecified conditions.

All lanes out the outbound Dan Ryan were closed at the scene for four hours, but reopened at 5:08 a.m.