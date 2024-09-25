Man injured when train catches fire in Chicago Amtrak yard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was injured Wednesday evening when a train caught fire in an Amtrak yard along the South Branch of the Chicago River.

The Fire Department said a motor train caught fire in the Amtrak yard in the 1600 block of South Lumber Street, and a level 1 hazmat response was called due to an oil spill that resulted.

Citizen App

A man suffered minor injuries and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Further details were not available Wednesday night.