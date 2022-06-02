Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after shooting during robbery in Longwood Manor

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed robbery in Longwood Manor. 

Police said the 34-year-old victim was walking in the 9900 block of Vincennes Avenue just before 1 a.m., when two men with guns approached and demanded his wallet.

The suspects fired shots during the robbery, hitting the victim in the head. 

He is in critical condition at Christ Hospital. 

No arrests have been made.

First published on June 2, 2022 / 11:21 AM

