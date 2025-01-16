Man hospitalized for smoke inhalation after overnight fire on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was taken to the hospital after a fire Thursday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of South Emerald Avenue, where officers saw fire crews at the scene fighting the fire.

A man, 50, was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in good condition. A second male was also inside the house but was not hurt.

No other injuries were reported.

Sources told CBS News Chicago the two were squatting at the home when it caught fire.

A small cat was seen in one of the fire trucks, but it's unclear if the animal was rescued from the home or just in the area.