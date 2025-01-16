Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hospitalized for smoke inhalation after overnight fire on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Man hospitalized after fire in Auburn Gresham
Man hospitalized after fire in Auburn Gresham 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was taken to the hospital after a fire Thursday morning on the city's South Side.

Chicago police said just after 4 a.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of South Emerald Avenue, where officers saw fire crews at the scene fighting the fire.

A man, 50, was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for smoke inhalation and was listed in good condition. A second male was also inside the house but was not hurt.

No other injuries were reported.

Sources told CBS News Chicago the two were squatting at the home when it caught fire.

A small cat was seen in one of the fire trucks, but it's unclear if the animal was rescued from the home or just in the area. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.