Man hit by ATV near West Loop film set

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was hit by an ATV Thursday night near a film set in the West Loop.

At 5:30 p.m., a man was hit by the ATV as it plowed through the film set in the 500 block of Wes Taylor Street, near Jefferson Street, police said.

The offender then left the ATV, dropped a gun, and ran off, police said.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened near a film set, but it was not immediately confirmed whether anyone involved in the incident was part of the filming – or what was being filmed.

No one was in custody late Thursday. 

First published on May 4, 2023 / 8:58 PM

