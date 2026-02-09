Man grabbed child, took cellphone in Palatine, Illinois, police say

Police in the northwest Chicago suburb of Palatine were investigating after someone grabbed a child and took the youngster's cellphone Monday morning.

At 7 a.m., Palatine police were called to the area of the 200 block of West Wood Street for the incident involving the juvenile. Police said the child was safe, and detectives were actively pursuing leads.

The age of the child was not released.

Residents of the area can expect to see an increased police presence as the investigation continues, police said. Detectives on Monday were reviewing evidence, including surveillance video and other digital imaging.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area or has information that may help investigators should call the Palatine Police Investigations Bureau at 847-359-9000.