A Chicago man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in a shooting that left a woman wounded at the Yorktown Mall in Lombard, Illinois, this week, but he was not there for his sentencing hearing and is now wanted on a warrant.

Jakobi Kinsey, 28, of Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, was sentenced on Wednesday in the Nov. 11, 2022, shooting. But the DuPage County State's Attorney's office said Kinsey failed to appear in court for his sentencing hearing before Judge Margaret O'Connell.

Thus, O'Connell issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Sept. 14 of this year, Kinsey pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm in the shooting.

At 3:05 p.m. that November Friday four years ago, Lombard police were called for a shooting near the JCPenney parking lot at the Yorktown Mall.

The victims were at the mall when Kinsey and his co-defendant, 26-year-old Ronald Grundy of Louisville, Kentucky, confronted them, prosecutors said. One of the defendants asked the victims, "You good?" prosecutors said.

The victims, two men and a woman, left the mall and got into a car, prosecutors said. The defendants saw the victims' car, and ran to their own car and drove toward the victims, prosecutors said.

Grundy then leaned out a passenger-side window and fired a gun at the victims' car, striking the woman in the group in the arm, prosecutors said.

Kinsey and Grundy fled, but Kinsey was arrested the following day at a Chicago address, and Grundy was arrested at a Cook County address two days later, prosecutors said.

The woman who was shot was treated at a hospital, where the bullet was removed. She has since recovered, prosecutors said.

On Nov. 14, 2022, Kinsey appeared in bond court and was ordered held on $1 million bond, with 10% required for his release. On Nov. 6, 2023, after the Illinois SAFE-T Act abolished cash bond, Judge O'Connell granted a motion by prosecutors to keep Kinsey in custody pre-trial.

But Kinsey appealed, and on April 18, 2024, the Illinois Appellate Court called for a new pre-trial detention hearing. That hearing was held five days later, and Kinsey was released pre-trial at that point, with conditions including that he could not go to the Yorktown Mall, prosecutors said.

Judge O'Connell sentenced Grundy to 18 years in prison on Aug. 10 of this year. He had pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm.