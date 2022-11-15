Watch CBS News
Local News

2 charged for shooting a woman at Lombard's Yorktown Mall

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

2 charged for shooting a woman at Lombard's Yorktown Mall
2 charged for shooting a woman at Lombard's Yorktown Mall 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged for shooting a woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard.

Police said 22-year-old Ronald Grundy and 24-year-old Jakobi Kinsey got into a confrontation with another group in the mall Friday afternoon.

They then followed them out to the parking lot and started shooting. A woman was hit. She's expected to be okay. A judge denied bond for Grundy and set Kinsey's bond at $1million.

PRESS RELEASE: DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Lombard Chief of Police Roy Newton announced today that...

Posted by Village of Lombard - Municipal Government on Tuesday, November 15, 2022
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 15, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.