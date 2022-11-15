2 charged for shooting a woman at Lombard's Yorktown Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are now charged for shooting a woman at Yorktown Mall in Lombard.

Police said 22-year-old Ronald Grundy and 24-year-old Jakobi Kinsey got into a confrontation with another group in the mall Friday afternoon.

They then followed them out to the parking lot and started shooting. A woman was hit. She's expected to be okay. A judge denied bond for Grundy and set Kinsey's bond at $1million.

