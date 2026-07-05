Man found on sidewalk with stab wounds in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood

A man was found stabbed early Sunday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

At 2 a.m., the 45-year-old man was discovered on the sidewalk in the 5900 block of West Superior Street, just east of Austin Boulevard, with lacerations to his chest, police said.

The victim was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

Police said the man was uncooperative with police in providing details about what happened.

Harrison Area detectives were investigating Sunday.