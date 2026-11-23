A man was found shot and killed in a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Monday morning.

At 8:40 a.m., police were called to the 1900 block of West Walnut Street, between Damen and Wolcott avenues, where they found a man of an unspecified age with a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police, who listed his death as a suspected homicide.

The area where the man's body was found is an industrial zone dominated by warehouses, wholesalers, and manufacturing.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating the man's death Monday morning.