Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found shot, killed in street on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said at 8:18 a.m., the 54-year-old man was discovered outside in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street, right off Pulaski Road, with gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation by Harrison Area detectives Thursday afternoon.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue