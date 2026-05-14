Man found shot, killed in street on Chicago's West Side

A man was found shot to death Thursday morning in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said at 8:18 a.m., the 54-year-old man was discovered outside in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street, right off Pulaski Road, with gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remained under investigation by Harrison Area detectives Thursday afternoon.