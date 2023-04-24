Police find man shot, killed after crash in Forest Glen
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot and killed in Forest Glen early Monday morning.
While responding to a traffic crash, police found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat just before 5 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue.
Police said the man had a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the man's death are unknown at this time.
Police are investigating.
