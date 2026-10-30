Man found dead inside burning car on Chicago's South Side

A man was found dead inside a burning car in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood overnight.

Just after 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said the Chicago Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 10800 block of South Eggleston.

After extinguishing the fire, police said firefighters found a person unresponsive inside the car.

The victim was pronounced dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

Area Two detectives are conducting a death investigation.