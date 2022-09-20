Watch CBS News
Body found in garbage can in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood.

At 7 p.m., the male body was found in a garbage can in the 100 block of West 110th Place, police said.

Chicago Police were on the scene collecting evidence for some time afterward.

A death investigation is under way.

It is not known how long the body had been inside the container, who found it, or how the person died.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 7:43 PM

