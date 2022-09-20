Body found in garbage can in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood.

At 7 p.m., the male body was found in a garbage can in the 100 block of West 110th Place, police said.

Chicago Police were on the scene collecting evidence for some time afterward.

A death investigation is under way.

It is not known how long the body had been inside the container, who found it, or how the person died.