Body found in garbage can in Roseland
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was found in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood.
At 7 p.m., the male body was found in a garbage can in the 100 block of West 110th Place, police said.
Chicago Police were on the scene collecting evidence for some time afterward.
A death investigation is under way.
It is not known how long the body had been inside the container, who found it, or how the person died.
