Police search for man who followed teen girl from Walmart in Mount Prospect
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mount Prospect were searching Tuesday night for a man who followed a 15-year-old girl from a Walmart.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, the teenage girl was shopping alone in the self-checkout line of the Walmart at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza, police said. The girl noticed man in a black trench coat and a black hat standing behind her in line.

The girl left the Walmart and began walking along eastbound Centennial Drive – which is behind the shopping center, police said. As she walked, she noticed the man in the trench coat walking about 10 feet behind her.

The man rapidly came up to the girl and reached for the bag she was carrying, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran off, and the man did not follow her, police said.

The man did not say anything to the girl.

Surveillance footage from the Walmart showed the man was white, with short hair and a mustache, wearing a long black coat and a black baseball cap. No car is known to be involved.

Mount Prospect Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654.

