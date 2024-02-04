Man fleeing police injured after jumping from third floor window

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man suspected of stealing mail in Chicago is in serious condition after jumping from a third floor window while fleeing police, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person checking mailboxes and taking mail with a mailbox key in the 1200 block of East 54th Street Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

Police say when officers saw the person inside a vestibule, he then fled upstairs and forced his way into a home on the third floor.

He then jumped from the home onto the ground level where he was taken into custody.

He was then transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was reported in serious condition.

Charges are pending as detectives investigate.