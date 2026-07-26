Man fatally stabs wife, then himself during confrontation in Joliet, Illinois, police say

An investigation is underway after Joliet police say that a man fatally stabbed his wife before taking his own life inside their garage early Sunday morning.

Around 5:14 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Loren Drive after receiving a report of two unresponsive people who were found in the attached garage by a family member.

Upon arrival, officers found the 50-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, both of whom appeared to have suffered stab wounds. The Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the married couple lived together and became involved in a domestic-related confrontation inside the garage early Sunday morning.

Detectives believe the man stabbed the woman multiple times, killing her, before taking his own life with the same knife. The knife was recovered at the scene.



JPD said the couple's two adult children and one juvenile child were at the home when officers arrived. Police said there was no indication that any other individuals were involved in the incident, and there is no threat to the public.

The identities of the deceased, as well as the official cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Will County Coroner's Office.

Investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at (815) 724-3020.

The Joliet Police Department is advising that anyone experiencing domestic violence in Will or Kendall counties can contact the Guardian Angel Community Services Groundwork Domestic Violence Program at (815) 729-1228 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.