Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accidentally falls on Blue Line tracks, hit by train in West Loop, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after Chicago police said he accidentally fell onto the Blue Line tracks in the Loop Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clinton Street in the West Loop neighborhood.

Preliminary investigations indicated the man fell from the platform onto the tracks and an incoming train hit him.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. It is unclear what caused the man to fall onto the tracks.

CPD did not provide any additional information, but said they're classifying the incident as

an accidental injury.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue