Man accidentally falls on Blue Line tracks, hit by train in West Loop, police say

A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after Chicago police said he accidentally fell onto the Blue Line tracks in the Loop Saturday morning.

It happened just before 6 a.m. in the 400 block of South Clinton Street in the West Loop neighborhood.

Preliminary investigations indicated the man fell from the platform onto the tracks and an incoming train hit him.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. It is unclear what caused the man to fall onto the tracks.

CPD did not provide any additional information, but said they're classifying the incident as

an accidental injury.