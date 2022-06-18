Man faces federal charges in shooting of U.S. marshal and K-9 during arrest

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Federal charges have been filed against a 19-year-old man accused of shooting U.S Marshal and his K-9 in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood earlier this month.

Tarrion Johnson has been charged with one count each of assault of a federal officer and using a deadly weapon.

He is already being held in Cook County Jail on state charges of first-degree murder, two felony counts of attempted armed robbery, one felony count of injury to a police animal, and one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police have said around 1:27 p.m. on June 2, Chicago Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to apprehend Johnson on the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue on an arrest warrant for attempted murder. He was wanted for allegedly trying to shoot two people who say they were only trying to give him a ride.

Cook County prosecutors have said a U.S. Marshal called Johnson's name multiple times, as well as stating there was a K-9 there, but received no response. Officers then broke down the rear door of the residence and went inside. That's when prosecutors say a Chicago Police officer saw Johnson standing in the hallway. He then went into the bedroom and got a gun and began shooting at officers through the rear door.

Chicago Police yelled "gun" and fired one shot, prosecutors said. Johnson went into the bedroom and fired three shots through the window shooting at a marshal and the dog, striking both.

The U.S. Marshal suffered injuries to the hand and was also struck in the vest, where the bullet lodged in a camera on the vest.

The U.S. Marshal K-9 dog was also shot. Sources say the dog has shattered bones in the shoulder. The injuries are severe, and the dog may not be able to return to duty. Prosecutors Saturday said the bullet lodged in the dog's lung tissue. The dog was in critical condition but has since stabilized.

Johnson fired two twice more into the hallway at Chicago officers and a marshal, prosecutors said. A Chicago Police officer and a marshal yelled out to put the gun down and the CPD officer returned fire.

Johnson was apprehended as he exited a side door.

Police recovered a semi-automatic ghost gun, three shell casings outside the window, and two by the door. Five of those came from the ghost gun.

The Chicago Police officer who returned fire at the suspect has been placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability conducts a review.