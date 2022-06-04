Man, 19, charged in shooting of U.S. Marshal, K-9 during arrest in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 19-year-old man is charged with attempted murder after shooting a U.S Marshal and his K-9 in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Tarrion Johnson is charged with five felony counts of attempted murder to the first degree, two felony counts of attempted armed robbery, one felony count of injury to a police animal, and one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police said around 1:27 p.m. Thursday, Chicago Police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were trying to apprehend Johnson on the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue on an arrest warrant for attempted murder.

During the course of the arrest, the suspect fired shots and wounded a U.S. Marshal, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A U.S. Marshal K-9 dog was also shot. Sources say the dog has shattered bones in the shoulder and another injury to an internal organ.

A Chicago Police officer returned fire but did not strike anyone.

Two people were taken into custody, and an investigation is underway.

The Chicago Police officer who returned fire at the suspect has been placed on routine administrative leave for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability conducts a review.

Johnson is due in bond court on Saturday.







