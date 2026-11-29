A Chicago man wanted in a kidnapping and sexual assault in west suburban Cicero has been found in Minnesota and extradited, police said Sunday.

Daniel Powell-Williams, 18, was identified as a suspect in a kidnapping and sexual assault with a gun in March of this year in the 1300 block of South 58th Avenue in Cicero, the town's police department said.

Cicero police did not provide further details about the kidnapping and sexual assault. Police said details were withheld to protect the victim's privacy.

Following an extensive investigation with the help of Cook County Sheriff's police, Powell-Williams was found in Minnesota, Cicero police said. It was not specified where in Minnesota he was found.

Powell-Williams was charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, aggravated robbery, kidnapping by force, unlawful restraint and armed robbery.

He was ordered held in custody at the Cook County Jail at a detention hearing, and was set to return to court Friday, Dec. 4, in Maywood.