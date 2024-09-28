Watch CBS News
Man dies after being pulled from vehicle in retention pond in south Chicago suburbs

By Adam Harrington, Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is dead after being found in a vehicle in a retention pond south suburban Richton Park Sunday morning.

The Richton Park Fire Department was dispatched after a report of a vehicle in the water in the 22800 block of Richton Square Road. Fire crews found a car submerged in a tension pond, with police trying to rescue someone in the car.

Fire crews deployed water rescue equipment and called out divers. The man in the car was rushed to a local hospital in grave condition, the fire department said.

The 64-year-old man later died, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Two firefighters and a police officer were also taken to local hospitals.

The Richton Park Fire Department warns that with changing seasons, roads may become slick with rain and eventually snow.

