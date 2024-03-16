Watch CBS News
Man dies after being shot, crashing on expressway in Chicago's south suburbs

By Adam Harrington

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- A man died after being shot and crashing on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban South Holland.

At 6:09 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to the northbound Bishop Ford Freeway near 170th Street for a rollover crash.

Troopers found the man who had crashed had also been shot.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The northbound Bishop Ford, and the Interstate 80/Tri-State Tollway entrance to the northbound Bishop Ford, were shut down as police investigated.

Further information was not immediately available.

Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS News Chicago.

March 16, 2024

