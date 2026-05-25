Man dies after contact with live wire while trimming trees in Lake County, Illinois

A man from Chicago's far north suburbs died this weekend after an encounter with a live while he was trimming trees.

At 4 p.m. Saturday, Lake County Sheriff's deputies and the Wauconda Fire District were called to Bonner Road and Jackson Avenue in unincorporated Wauconda for a report of downed power lines and an unresponsive person.

It turned out that a 67-year-old man from unincorporated Wauconda was up on a ladder trimming trees near overhead power lines when a branch came in contact with the live wire and electrocuted the man, officials said.

When first responders came to the scene, the power lines were still arcing in the trees. Power had to be cut off before crews could access the victim, who was still about 15 feet above the ground, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lake County sheriff's and coroner's offices were investigating Monday.