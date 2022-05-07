Man dies after shooting, roll over crash in Albany Park

Man dies following shooting, roll over crash in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One man is dead after a shooting and roll-over crash in the Albany Park neighborhood Friday night.

Police said around 7:45 p.m., a 37-year-old man was sitting in a 2009 White Chrysler on the 4400 block of North Hamlin when a dark-colored vehicle approached and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the chest and tried to drive away but hit several parked cars -- causing his car to roll over.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.