Man detained on charges of running over woman with car in Chicago's northwest suburbs

A man has been ordered detained until trial on charges that he ran over a woman with a car in Chicago's northwest suburbs last week.

McHenry County State's Attorney Randi Freese announced Tuesday that McHenry County Judge Jeffrey Hirsch ordered detention for Pablo Contreras, 50, of Oakwood Hills. Contreras made his initial court appearance this past Saturday on charges of aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

Prosecutors said this past Friday, Contreras got into a quarrel with a woman who was a member of his family outside an Oakwood Hills Home. A neighbor who witnessed the incident reported seeing Contreras get into his 2020 Volkswagen while the victim stood behind, and then reversing the car and hitting and running over the woman, prosecutors alleged.

Contreras left the scene and left the woman critically injured, prosecutors said.

Contreras later returned to the scene, but by then, point the victim had already been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, prosecutors said.

"This was a horrifying act that left a woman with critical injuries," Freese said in a news release. "Our office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting violent offenders and standing alongside victims of domestic violence."

Contreras is due back in court again on June 2.

Officials also said the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on it is asked to call the Oakwood Hills Police Department at 815-444-9456.