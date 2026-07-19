Man critically injured in stabbing in Chicago's Gold Coast

A man was left in critical condition after being stabbed during a fight in Chicago's Gold Coast Sunday night.

Police said at 9:35 p.m., the man, age unknown, came up to a woman on Oak Street near Rush Street and they got into a fight.

The woman took out a sharp object and stabbed the man in the neck, police said.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No one was in custody Sunday morning in the stabbing.