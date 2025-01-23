Watch CBS News
Man critically hurt in drive-by shooting in Chicago's West Garfield Park, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. in the 10-100 block of South Kilbourn Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim, a 26-year-old man, was outside walking when he heard shots fired and felt pain.

He was hit in the thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The victim told officers the gunman had possibly been traveling in a black sedan.

As of Thursday, there is no one in custody.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.

