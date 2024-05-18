Suburban Chicago man charged with shooting, killing man walking to car in Bridgeview

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) — A man was charged with shooting another man who was walking to his car in Bridgeview earlier this week.

Anthony Calderon, 20, of Bedford Park, was arrested late Friday night and charged with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, the victim, identified as Arturo Cantu, 39, was shot twice around 5 a.m. in the 7300 block of West 79th Street.

Police said the victim remotely started his car and was walking towards it when he was confronted by Calderon, who shot him.

Cantu's body was found on the easement near his apartment, where he was pronounced dead.

The Bridgeview Police and the Major Crime Task Force secured video from a nearby business that helped identify Calderon as the suspect.

Authorities said the shooting was an isolated incident.

The reason behind the shooting remains under investigation.