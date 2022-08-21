Watch CBS News
Man charged with 3 carjackings, shooting victim in leg

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with carjacking three different victims, and shooting one of them on multiple different dates, according to police. 

Jamari Edwards, 20, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, one felony count of vehicular hijacking with discharge of a firearm, and two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Edwards was arrested Friday in the 1700 block of West 69th Street.  

Police said he was identified as the offender who committed three carjackings on multiple different dates.

During one of the incidents,  a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg. 

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

He is due in bond court Sunday. 

