Man facing weapons charges after being caught with stolen gun in Evanston, Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Gurnee man is facing weapons charges, after Evanston police found him with a stolen gun and two extended clips inside his car earlier this week.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw three people sitting in a Nissan Kicks in an area where there had been a recent rash of burglaries and catalytic converter thefts.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and when they spoke to the people in the car, they saw marijuana inside and had the driver and passengers get out of the vehicle.

A search of the Nissan turned up a PSA Dagger 9mm handgun and two empty 31-round extended magazines. The gun had been reported stolen from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The driver, 19-year-old Alante Waters, of Gurnee, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The two passengers were released without charges.

According to court records, Waters does not have a valid Firearm Owner's Identification card or concealed carry license.

At his first court appearance on Wednesday, a judge released him from custody while he awaits trial. He is due back in court on Jan. 29.