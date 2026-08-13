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Man to appear in court in stabbing that killed woman in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was due in court Thursday on charges of stabbing a woman to death in Chicago's Avondale community this week.

Israel Vazquez, 58, was charged with one count of first-degree murder in the stabbing, which happened at 9:02 p.m. Monday in the 3900 block of West Wellington Avenue.

Authorities alleged that Vazquez stabbed a 47-year-old woman to death. Police have not provided more information about the chain of events or the relationship, if any, between Vazquez and the woman.

The woman's identity has not been released.

Vazquez was to appear for a detention hearing Thursday in Cook County Criminal Court.

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