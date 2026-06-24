Man charged in stabbing on CTA Blue Line train in downtown Chicago

A man was facing charges Wednesday in connection with a violent attack on a CTA Blue Line train earlier this month.

Aaron Hawkins, 28, of the Near West Side, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and aggravated battery of a transit employee or passenger.

Police said shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, a 36-year-old man got into a fight with another man on a Blue Line train near the LaSalle stop.

The other man, now identified as Hawkins, pulled out a sharp object and struck the victim before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police said the victim suffered a cut to his neck and the left side of his body, and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition.

Hawkins was arrested Tuesday, and was to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday. The outcome of the hearing was not immediately available.