Man charged in shooting that killed U.S. postal worker Octavia Redmond in Chicago in 2024

A man was arrested and charged with taking part in a shooting that killed a mail carrier in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood in 2024.

Lyndell Deyoung, 35, was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and felony murder. He was arrested by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force on Monday in the 500 block of East 80th Street, police said.

Deyoung was identified having participated in the murder of Octavia Redmond, 48, who was shot and killed while delivering mail in the 12100 block of South Harvard Avenue on July 19, 2024.

Deyoung was to appear for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old boy was also charged with Redmond's murder, but a motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Redmond's death and other safety concerns fueled legislation aimed at improving security — including the Postal Police Reform Act, which would ensure U.S. Postal Service police officers could accompany mail carriers on their routes. As of August 2026, that proposed legislation still had yet to receive a vote.