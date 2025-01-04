Watch CBS News
Man charged in shooting death of woman found inside Chicago Near West Side apartment

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged in the shooting death of a woman found inside a Near West Side apartment on New Year's Day.

Johnnie Matthews, 42, was charged with first-degree murder and weapon possession by a felon.  

Chicago police said just before 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Warren Boulevard, right across from Union Park, officers responded to a call of service where the victim was found unresponsive inside the apartment. 

The victim was identified as Kristina Romandine, 33, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, who said she suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Matthews was placed into custody on Thursday just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue after he was identified as the shooter.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday. 

No further information was immediately available. 

