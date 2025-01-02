Woman, 33, found dead inside Chicago Near West Side apartment, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building on the city's Near West Side on New Year's Day.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Warren Boulevard, right across from Union Park.

Chicago police said they responded to a call of service where the victim, identified as Kristina Romandine, 33, by the Medical Examiner's Office, was found unresponsive inside the apartment.

She appeared to have suffered trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said if they found a weapon or anything on the scene that would have caused the injuries.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.