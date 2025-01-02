Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman, 33, found dead inside Chicago Near West Side apartment, police say

By Darius Johnson

/ CBS Chicago

Woman found dead inside Near West Side apartment
Woman found dead inside Near West Side apartment 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS) —  An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an apartment building on the city's Near West Side on New Year's Day. 

It happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Warren Boulevard, right across from Union Park.

Chicago police said they responded to a call of service where the victim, identified as Kristina Romandine, 33, by the Medical Examiner's Office, was found unresponsive inside the apartment. 

She appeared to have suffered trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not said if they found a weapon or anything on the scene that would have caused the injuries.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.