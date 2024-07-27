Man charged in shooting death of teen girl inside Round Lake Beach home

Man charged in shooting death of girl, 15, in Round Lake Beach Home

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) — A man has been charged in the shooting that killed Valeria Rodriguez, 15, after she was hit by a stray bullet while inside her home in north suburban Round Lake Beach Wednesday night.

Investigators determined Shorbonia Poole, Jr., 19, of Round Lake Beach, possessed the firearm that was used in the homicide.

Round Lake Beach police say just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive, where they found Rodriquez inside the home who had been shot.

Police said someone from outside fired a gun near the home, and a stray bullet entered the victim's home and struck her. Rodriguez's father said she was sitting in the kitchen when she was shot.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to autopsy results.

Round Lake Beach Detectives and Task Force Investigators reviewed video surveillance from several cameras in the area of the shooting. On Friday morning, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of Kildeer Drive.

During their search, they located a semi-automatic pistol and other evidence. Preliminary information determined the pistol was consistent with the shell casing located outside of Rodriguez's home.

On Saturday, Poole was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Authorities say additional charges are expected pending additional forensic information.

Poole, Jr. remains in custody pending an initial court hearing Saturday morning. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office says they are filing a petition to detain Poole, Jr. in custody pending trial.