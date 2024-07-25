Watch CBS News
Girl, 15, killed by stray bullet while inside suburban Chicago home

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) — A 15-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a stray bullet while inside a home in Round Lake Beach Wednesday night.

Round Lake Beach police say just after 9 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Cherokee Drive for a report of a person injured. Arriving officers found the girl inside the residence who had been shot.  

Preliminary information indicated someone from outside fired a gun near the home. A stray bullet shot from the firearm entered the victim's home and struck the victim. 

She was taken to an area hospital, where she died.  

Police say the victim was not the intended target.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, Round Lake Beach Police was assisted by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The Lake County Coroner's Office is scheduling an autopsy for the victim.

Investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Round Lake Beach Police at 847-546-2127.

