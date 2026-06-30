Man charged with recording boy in restroom at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois

A man was charged with videotaping a boy in a men's restroom at Woodfield Mall in Chicago's northwest suburbs last week.

Schaumburg, Illinois, police said at 8:30 p.m. this past Friday, officers were called to the mall for a suspicious person recording video of a child.

Officers found a man had used his personal cellular device to record video and audio of a boy urinating in a restroom stall. The man was recording directly next to the boy, police said.

The man, Samuel Nutt, 54, of Rolling Meadows, was arrested at the scene, police said.

He was charged with unauthorized videotaping of a minor, a class 3 felony.

Nutt appeared for a detention hearing at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse on Monday. Police did not say whether he was ordered detained.

Nutt is due back in court July 24.