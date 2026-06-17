Man charged with pair of burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was charged with burglarizing two homes on the city's Northwest Side earlier this month.

Cortez Washington, 19, was arrested on Monday and charged with two felony counts of residential burglary and four misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.

Chicago police say that Washington was identified as the suspect who allegedly broke into two homes a day apart—one in the 6000 block of West Waveland Avenue and the other in the 6000 block of West Warmack Avenue on June 3 and 4.

Washington was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was released.