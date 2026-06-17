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Man charged with pair of burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A man was charged with burglarizing two homes on the city's Northwest Side earlier this month.

Cortez Washington, 19, was arrested on Monday and charged with two felony counts of residential burglary and four misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest.

Chicago police say that Washington was identified as the suspect who allegedly broke into two homes a day apart—one in the 6000 block of West Waveland Avenue and the other in the 6000 block of West Warmack Avenue on June 3 and 4.

Washington was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was released.

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