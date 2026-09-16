Man charged with murder in fatal July shooting in Ingleside, Illinois

A Zion man has been charged in the shooting death of another man in July in north suburban Ingleside.

Kendrick Williams, 33, is charged with three counts of murder in the July 24 shooting death of 30-year-old Joshua Strong Jr.

Lake County Sheriff's officials said, around 3:10 a.m. on July 24, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 25900 block of West Laneville Drive in Ingleside.

When deputies arrived, they quickly located the suspected shooter and took him into custody, recovering a weapon in the process. After safely evacuating several people from the home, including children, deputies found Strong dead inside.

Sheriff's officials said, following an investigation, Lake County prosecutors approved murder charges against Williams last week. A judge issued an arrest warrant for Williams on Sept. 9, and he was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Williams was due to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.