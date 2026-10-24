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Man charged with allegedly killing woman, sexually assaulting another on South Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A man is facing multiple charges after police said he allegedly killed one woman and sexually assaulted another on the city's South Side earlier this week.

Jerry Powe, 58, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with a felony count of first-degree murder, murder with strong probability of death or injury, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping inflicting harm.

Chicago police said he was identified as the suspect who caused fatal injuries to a 36-year-old woman victim who was found dead inside a residence in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue about an hour before his arrest.

Police said Power was also charged in connection with an aggravated kidnapping and an aggravated criminal sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman in the same location.

He was arrested and was subsequently charged accordingly, police said.

Powe was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.

No additional information was released.

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