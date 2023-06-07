Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in murder of CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso expected in court

/ CBS Chicago

Man charged with murder of CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso expected in court
Man charged with murder of CPD Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso expected in court 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Andrés Mauricio Vásquez Lasso is expected back in court Wednesday. 

Steven Montano, 18, was formally indicted in late March on 30 felony counts, including multiple counts of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held without bond. 

He is accused of shooting and killing Vásquez Lasso while the officer was responding to a call about a domestic incident on March 1. Vásquez Lasso also shot Montano.

Prosecutors said Montano fired five shots, hitting the officer three times. Vásquez Lasso managed to fire twice, critically injuring Montano, who spent weeks in the hospital before he was moved to Cook County Jail. 

First published on June 7, 2023 / 6:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.