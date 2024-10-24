Chicago man charged with macing, beating passenger during Red Line train robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with macing and beating a passenger during a robbery on a CTA Red Line train in July.

Martel Mason, 25, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Chicago police said Mason was identified as one of the four robbers who discharged a chemical irritant at a 22-year-old man and robbed the victim of his belongings on July 19 while on a train at the stop located in the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue.

He was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly, police said.

Mason is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.