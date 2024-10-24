Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with macing, beating passenger during Red Line train robbery

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with macing and beating a passenger during a robbery on a CTA Red Line train in July.

Martel Mason, 25, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.   

Chicago police said Mason was identified as one of the four robbers who discharged a chemical irritant at a 22-year-old man and robbed the victim of his belongings on July 19 while on a train at the stop located in the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue.

He was placed into custody and subsequently charged accordingly, police said.

Mason is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

