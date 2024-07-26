Chicago police seek 4 people who maced, beat passenger during robbery on CTA train

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying four people in connection to an armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train last week.

The robbery happened on Friday, July 19, just before 12:30 a.m. at the Morse stop in the 1300 block of West Morse Avenue.

Police said the group approached the victim on the train, maced, and beat them before taking their personal belongings by force.

The robbers were described as Black men and women between 18-25 years of age.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Public Transportation Section at 312-745-4447.