Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with shooting, killing woman on Chicago's Far South Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged Wednesday with shooting and killing a woman on the city's Far South Side.

Ishmael Williams, 38, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that left a 37-year-old woman dead early Tuesday morning in the 10100 block of South Aberdeen Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. A window above an air conditioning unit appeared to be shot out. 

Police said the woman was inside a home when someone fired a gunshot from outside.

The woman was hit in the chest and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died. Neighbors in the area said it is a strong community, and that people look out for each other, and they were shocked something like this happened.

The woman is identified as Tamika Smith, and her home address was listed in Hazel Crest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Williams was due for a detention hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse Thursday. 

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.