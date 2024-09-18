Man charged with shooting, killing woman on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was arrested and charged Wednesday with shooting and killing a woman on the city's Far South Side.

Ishmael Williams, 38, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that left a 37-year-old woman dead early Tuesday morning in the 10100 block of South Aberdeen Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. A window above an air conditioning unit appeared to be shot out.

Police said the woman was inside a home when someone fired a gunshot from outside.

The woman was hit in the chest and rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died. Neighbors in the area said it is a strong community, and that people look out for each other, and they were shocked something like this happened.

The woman is identified as Tamika Smith, and her home address was listed in Hazel Crest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Williams was due for a detention hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse Thursday.