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Man charged with kidnapping after pulling out gun on CTA bus, threatening driver and passengers

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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A Chicago man is charged with kidnapping and several other felonies after police said he pulled out a gun on a CTA bus and threatened the bus driver and passengers.

Police said Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m., a man was on a CTA bus in the 5400 block of S. Pulaski when he pulled a gun and demanded the driver stop the bus. The driver, a 35-year-old woman, did so and after a short time the man left the bus through a window, CPD said.

The man then ran to an unoccupied car that had been left running, got in it, and sped away.

Police said the he was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at a later time. No injuries were reported.

Quentin Lewis, 36, of Chicago is now facing felony charges including armed kidnapping, possessing a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful restraint and possession of a weapon as a felon.

He appeared in court for his detention hearing Thursday and ordered detained. No further information was immediately available. 

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