Man charged with kidnapping after pulling out gun on CTA bus, threatening driver and passengers

A Chicago man is charged with kidnapping and several other felonies after police said he pulled out a gun on a CTA bus and threatened the bus driver and passengers.

Police said Tuesday just before 8:30 p.m., a man was on a CTA bus in the 5400 block of S. Pulaski when he pulled a gun and demanded the driver stop the bus. The driver, a 35-year-old woman, did so and after a short time the man left the bus through a window, CPD said.

The man then ran to an unoccupied car that had been left running, got in it, and sped away.

Police said the he was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered at a later time. No injuries were reported.

Quentin Lewis, 36, of Chicago is now facing felony charges including armed kidnapping, possessing a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful restraint and possession of a weapon as a felon.

He appeared in court for his detention hearing Thursday and ordered detained. No further information was immediately available.