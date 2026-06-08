Chicago man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend during home invasion in Addison

A Chicago man has been charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend during a home invasion in DuPage County in March.

Tomie Nickles III, 33, has been charged with one count of home invasion, two counts of kidnapping, six counts of domestic battery, one count of residential burglary, and two counts of unlawful restraint.

DuPage County prosecutors said Nickles broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment in west suburban Addison while she was sleeping around 4:20 a.m. on March 8.

The woman woke up and found Nickles – who had told her his name is Michael Tara – standing in her hallway. Prosecutors said that's when he grabbed her by the arm and neck and dragged her out of the apartment to a vehicle parked outside.

After forcing her into the front passenger seat, Nickles began driving, holding the victim by the neck and forcing her face into the front passenger window.

Prosecutors said he later drove her back home and let her out of the car and drove off.

When she returned home, she called police, who later obtained an arrest warrant for Nickles.

Members of a U.S. Marshal's task force arrested Nickles on June 3, and he made his first court appearance on June 6, when a judge ordered him held in jail while he awaits trial.

"I can't begin to imagine the terror this innocent woman must have felt when she was allegedly suddenly awoken in the middle of the night, violently kidnapped from her home and physically assaulted during the ensuing car ride," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Nickles is due back in court on June 9.