Chicago man charged in shooting of 9-month-old in McDonald's parking lot on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

The video above is from an earlier report.

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged after a 9-month-old girl was shot in a McDonald's parking lot in East Garfield Park last month.

Kenneth Mosby, 23, of Chicago was arrested on Thursday, in the 2100 block of South First Avenue in Maywood. He was charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm.

Mosby was identified as the offender who shot and injured the girl in the parking lot on Tuesday around 10:56 p.m., in the 0-100 block of East Garfield Boulevard.

The baby was shot in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said. Dispatch audio indicated that police were notified Wednesday that the baby had been brought in by her mother the night before.  

No additional information was immediately available. 

First published on December 2, 2023 / 9:22 AM CST

